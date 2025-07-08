200 plus vacancies available at Jobs Fair in Peterborough

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 8th Jul 2025, 14:36 BST
More than 200 job vacancies are expected to be available tomorrow (July 9) at an employment fair in Peterborough.

The event is being held at the Weston Homes Stadium, in London Road, tomorrow (July 9) between 10am and 1pm.

A spokesperson for the organisers, The Bridge, said the event would offer visitors the chance to meet employers and apply for jobs in-person with hundreds of job vacancies across various sectors.

Entry to the event is free.

The Western Homes Stadium in Peterborough is the venue for the Jobs Fairplaceholder image
The Western Homes Stadium in Peterborough is the venue for the Jobs Fair

The event is being staged at a time when concerns are growing among the city’s business and political leaders about a growth in unemployment.

The most recent figures show unemployment in Peterborough and the East of England rose by 4.5 percent over three months from April this year – up 0.3 percentage points on the quarter and up 0.7 percentage points on the year.

According to the Department of Work and Pensions there are currently 158,000 people who are unemployed – up 12,000 over the last three months and an increase of 33,000 people on the year.

It means the unemployment rate is 4.5 per cent, which is up 0.3 percentage points on the quarter and up 0.7 percentage points on the year.

The names of some of the employers expected to attend the Jobs Fair have just been released.

These are the employers signed up so far:

  • AM Fresh Group
  • Army
  • Caring Crew
  • CF Education Ltd
  • City College Peterborough
  • Coloplast Ltd
  • Cross Keys Homes
  • EPM
  • Frontline Group
  • Futures for You
  • HMP Whitemoor
  • Manchetts
  • PJ Care
  • Simply Education
  • Slimming World
  • Thomas Deacon Education Trust

Tickets for candidates are free and can by registered by clicking here.

