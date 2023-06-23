The two people who died in a tragic house fire in Peterborough this week have been named.

Urszula Stankiewicz was rescued from the fire, but was taken to hospital in a life threatening condition. Sadly, on Thursday (June 22), Cambridgeshire police confirmed she had died from her injuries.

The fire started on Monday, and sadly claimed the lives of Adrian and Urszula

An investigation into the incident was conducted, with a number of police and fire officers taking part. The investigation concluded the fire was started accidentally – however, no further information about the cause of the fire was available.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the file on the incident was passed to the coroner.