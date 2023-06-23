News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Man and woman who died in fire in Crabtree, Peterborough named

Inquests to be opened in the next two weeks
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:55 BST

The two people who died in a tragic house fire in Peterborough this week have been named.

Adrian Bochentyn died on Monday, June 19 after the home in Crabtree, Paston, started just before 6am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Urszula Stankiewicz was rescued from the fire, but was taken to hospital in a life threatening condition. Sadly, on Thursday (June 22), Cambridgeshire police confirmed she had died from her injuries.

The fire started on Monday, and sadly claimed the lives of Adrian and UrszulaThe fire started on Monday, and sadly claimed the lives of Adrian and Urszula
The fire started on Monday, and sadly claimed the lives of Adrian and Urszula
Most Popular

An investigation into the incident was conducted, with a number of police and fire officers taking part. The investigation concluded the fire was started accidentally – however, no further information about the cause of the fire was available.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the file on the incident was passed to the coroner.

A date when inquests into the deaths will be opened has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to take place within the next two weeks.

Read More
Firefighters at scene of major house blaze in Paston after call in early hours o...
Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshire