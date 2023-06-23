Man and woman who died in fire in Crabtree, Peterborough named
The two people who died in a tragic house fire in Peterborough this week have been named.
Adrian Bochentyn died on Monday, June 19 after the home in Crabtree, Paston, started just before 6am.
Urszula Stankiewicz was rescued from the fire, but was taken to hospital in a life threatening condition. Sadly, on Thursday (June 22), Cambridgeshire police confirmed she had died from her injuries.
An investigation into the incident was conducted, with a number of police and fire officers taking part. The investigation concluded the fire was started accidentally – however, no further information about the cause of the fire was available.
Following the conclusion of the investigation, the file on the incident was passed to the coroner.
A date when inquests into the deaths will be opened has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to take place within the next two weeks.