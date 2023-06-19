News you can trust since 1948
Man dies and woman taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after Peterborough house fire

Extra police patrols surround Paston today
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST
A man has died and a woman remains critically ill following a house fire in Peterborough (image: David Lowndes).
A man has died and a woman remains critically ill following a house fire in Peterborough (image: David Lowndes).

An investigation has been launched after a man has died and a woman remains critically ill after a house fire in Paston.

Cambridgeshire Police were called at 5.56am today (19 June) to the fire in Crabtree.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and the road has been closed.

A man was declared dead at the scene and a woman has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Superintendent Neil Billany said: “We are investigating this fire alongside the fire service to try to understand the cause of this tragic incident.

"We are treating it as unexplained and are keeping an open mind around the cause.

“We understand it may be concerning for local residents, but we are treating this as an isolated incident and there are extra police officers in the area today.”

Anyone with any information should contact us on 101 or via web-chat and quote incident 76 of 19 June.

