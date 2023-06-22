Woman dies in hospital following Paston fire which killed man on Monday

A woman has died in hospital four days after being pulled from a house fire in Peterborough which saw another man die.

Emergency services arrived at the scene just before 6am on June 19, and pulled two people from the burning building.

The scene of the house fire in Crabtree, Paston, Peterborough

Sadly, a man died on Monday morning as a result of his injuries. A woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries – but tragically, this morning police have confirmed she died from her injuries.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “The woman who was injured following a fire earlier this week in Crabtree, Paston, has died in hospital.

“A thorough investigation into the cause of the fire has been carried out by officers and the fire service and the cause has been confirmed as accidental.”