Woman dies in hospital following Paston fire which killed man on Monday

Investigation into tragic blaze concluded
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 09:11 BST

A woman has died in hospital four days after being pulled from a house fire in Peterborough which saw another man die.

The fire broke out on Monday morning in Crabtree, Paston.

Emergency services arrived at the scene just before 6am on June 19, and pulled two people from the burning building.

The scene of the house fire in Crabtree, Paston, PeterboroughThe scene of the house fire in Crabtree, Paston, Peterborough
The scene of the house fire in Crabtree, Paston, Peterborough
Sadly, a man died on Monday morning as a result of his injuries. A woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries – but tragically, this morning police have confirmed she died from her injuries.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “The woman who was injured following a fire earlier this week in Crabtree, Paston, has died in hospital.

“A thorough investigation into the cause of the fire has been carried out by officers and the fire service and the cause has been confirmed as accidental.”

The two people have not been identified by police, and no further information has been given on the cause.

