Woman remains in life threatening condition as investigation into fire in Crabtree, Peterborough continues

“We remain open minded as to how it started”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST

A woman is still fighting for her life after she was rescued from a house fire which saw a man lose his life in Peterborough on Monday.

The fire started in Crabtree, Paston, at 5.55am on Monday morning. Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, a man died in the fire and a woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, where she remains.

A cause of the fire has not yet been revealed – but a police presence was at the scene this morning, where investigations continue.

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire at Crabtree, PastonEmergency services at the scene of a house fire at Crabtree, Paston
Emergency services at the scene of a house fire at Crabtree, Paston
Today (June 20) a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Fire Investigators remain at the scene and are estimated to complete their forensic searches later today. The woman still remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

“We remain open minded as to how it started, at this time we are not looking for anyone else and the initial view from the scene is this was not started deliberately.”

