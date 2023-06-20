Woman remains in life threatening condition as investigation into fire in Crabtree, Peterborough continues

A woman is still fighting for her life after she was rescued from a house fire which saw a man lose his life in Peterborough on Monday.

The fire started in Crabtree, Paston, at 5.55am on Monday morning. Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, a man died in the fire and a woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, where she remains.

A cause of the fire has not yet been revealed – but a police presence was at the scene this morning, where investigations continue.

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire at Crabtree, Paston

Today (June 20) a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Fire Investigators remain at the scene and are estimated to complete their forensic searches later today. The woman still remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.