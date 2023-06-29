News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Inquests into deaths of two people killed in Peterborough house fire opened

Coroner says that the cause of deaths of Urszula Stankiewicz and Adrian Bochentyn are currently unascertained, with further reports expected
By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST

The inquests into the deaths of two people who died in a house fire in Peterborough have been opened.

Urszula Stankiewicz (38) and Adrian Bochentyn (29) both died as a result of the tragic accident in Crabtree, Paston earlier this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services were called just before 6am on June 19 to the fire.

The scene of the tragic house fire in Crabtree, PastonThe scene of the tragic house fire in Crabtree, Paston
The scene of the tragic house fire in Crabtree, Paston
Most Popular

Firefighters were able to pull both Urszula and Adrian from the flames. However, sadly Adrian died at Peterborough City Hospital later that day. Urszula died a few days later as a result of her injuries, on June 21.

Photographs taken of the scene showed the damage caused in the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze revealed the fire was started accidentally – but a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were not able to provide further details on how the fire started.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today (Thursday, June 29), inquests into the deaths of Urszula and Adrian were opened at the Coroner’s Court in Huntingdon.

Coroner Elizabeth Gray told the short inquest, which lasted just a few minutes, that the cause of death for both Urszula and Adrian were currently ‘unascertained’ pending further reports being carried out.

She said she had seen evidence relating to the identity of the pair.

The hearing was then adjourned, for a pre-inquest review to be held on Tuesday, October 3 this year. The next hearing will be heard by coroner Simon Milburn.

Read More
Man and woman who died in fire in Crabtree, Peterborough named
Related topics:PeterboroughEmergency services