Inquests into deaths of two people killed in Peterborough house fire opened

The inquests into the deaths of two people who died in a house fire in Peterborough have been opened.

Urszula Stankiewicz (38) and Adrian Bochentyn (29) both died as a result of the tragic accident in Crabtree, Paston earlier this month.

The scene of the tragic house fire in Crabtree, Paston

Firefighters were able to pull both Urszula and Adrian from the flames. However, sadly Adrian died at Peterborough City Hospital later that day. Urszula died a few days later as a result of her injuries, on June 21.

Photographs taken of the scene showed the damage caused in the incident.

Today (Thursday, June 29), inquests into the deaths of Urszula and Adrian were opened at the Coroner’s Court in Huntingdon.

Coroner Elizabeth Gray told the short inquest, which lasted just a few minutes, that the cause of death for both Urszula and Adrian were currently ‘unascertained’ pending further reports being carried out.

She said she had seen evidence relating to the identity of the pair.