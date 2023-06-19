News you can trust since 1948
Firefighters at scene of major house blaze in Paston after call in early hours of morning

Crews called at 5.45am today to scene of fire in mid terrace, two storey home in Paston
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:07 BST

Firefighters are on scene at a blaze at a mid-terrace house in Peterborough this morning (June 19).

Crews were called to Crabtree, Paston at around 5.45am.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire brigade and Thorney are at the scene of the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a mid-terrace two-storey house. They are working hard to tackle the fire wearing breathing apparatus with hose reels and a jet.

“Once the fire is fully out, an investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.”

There is no news on whether any injuries have been suffered in the blaze, and people are advised to avoid the area if possible while emergency services work at the scene.

More to follow.

