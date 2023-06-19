Firefighters are on scene at a blaze at a mid-terrace house in Peterborough this morning (June 19).

Crews were called to Crabtree, Paston at around 5.45am.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire brigade and Thorney are at the scene of the incident.

House fire at Crabtree, Paston.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a mid-terrace two-storey house. They are working hard to tackle the fire wearing breathing apparatus with hose reels and a jet.

“Once the fire is fully out, an investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.”

There is no news on whether any injuries have been suffered in the blaze, and people are advised to avoid the area if possible while emergency services work at the scene.

More to follow.