Déjà vu for Peterborough Broadway Theatre ticket holder as front row seats cancelled again

Lisa Paul has had front row tickets for shows twice in her life. Unfortunately both were at the Broadway Theatre and, despite being years apart, both have been cancelled.

Lisa’s birthday present this year was four front row tickets to see comedian and Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy, but those tickets have now been refunded (minus a £1 booking fee per ticket) due to the financial problems of the theatre’s previous management team Performance Art Ventures C.I.C (PAV), whose chief executive was Mark Ringer.

This is not the first time the theatre has run into money troubles, and several years ago the same problem saw Lisa from Werrington miss out on seeing Ben Mills from the X Factor.

“The building is jinxed. I can’t believe it’s in trouble again,” she remarked.

Lisa said it was “very annoying” £1 was being taken off each of the refunded tickets from TicketSource, and she had a second grievance over the inability to see most big acts in Peterborough.

“We are the fourth fastest growing city, but where’s our social scene?” she added. “We should have everybody here and should not have to travel to Birmingham or Leicester. We have the facilities but they are not being utilised.”

Former managers of Broadway Theatre owe £68,000 to Peterborough City Council

Anger at no refunds after shows cancelled at Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre

Fears for future of Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre due to financial struggles

Pensioners upset at no refund after saving up to watch show cancelled at Peterborough Broadway Theatre

Christmas pantomime at Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre cancelled

‘SWAT team’ brought into troubled Broadway Theatre in Peterborough