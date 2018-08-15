Pensioners upset at no refund after saving up to watch show cancelled at Peterborough Broadway Theatre

Pensioners who saved up to buy tickets to watch a rock musical at the troubled Broadway Theatre are upset that their money has been wasted.

Barry Briggs and wife Gwen (both 70) spent £59 to see Vampires Rock at the theatre in February 2019, but the financial difficulties of the Broadway’s former management company mean the show has now been cancelled.

And to make matters worse, because the couple booked the tickets through the theatre’s Box Office there will be no refunds.

Barry, who lives in the village of South Witham, midway between Stamford and Grantham, just off the A1, said he has tried numerous times to contact the Box Office through phone and email.

He added: “My wife and I are huge fans of the travelling Vampires Rock show, even though we are pensioners.

“We don’t have much spare cash but we save to go to these shows whenever we are able.

“We normally go to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, but when we saw the show was coming to the Broadway we thought that we would save money on travelling expenses. Obviously this has proven to be a false economy.

“It seems so unfair to take old folks’ money without a second thought and then to completely ignore them.

“If it were any other business they wouldn’t be able to carry on trading.”

Barry is not the first ticket holder to lose out from the Broadway’s troubles.

On Monday the Peterborough Telegraph featured the story Simon Barnett from Gunthorpe who bought two tickets to see Britain’s Got Talent finalists Flawless perform at the theatre on October 18, only to lose his £50.

A number of shows at the theatre have now been cancelled.

People who bought their tickets through the TicketSource website rather than through the Box Office are receiving a refund apart from £1 which is kept as a booking fee,

The theatre is owned by Rinaldo Fasulo who is leasing it to the Dawe Charitable Trust.

The trust had been leasing it to Performance Art Ventures C.I.C (PAV) which ran into significant financial problems before having its management of the theatre terminated.

PAV owes £68,000 in business rates to Peterborough City Council and is alleged to owe thousands of pounds to promoters of shows which have already run at the Broadway.

There are no suggestions that the Dawe Charitable Trust, which has now taken over the management of the theatre, owes any money.

