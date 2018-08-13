Anger at no refunds after shows cancelled at Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre

A ticket holder for a cancelled show at the troubled Broadway Theatre says he feels let down after being left £50 out of pocket.

Simon Barnett from Gunthorpe bought two tickets to see Britain’s Got Talent finalists Flawless perform at the theatre on October 18.

However, due to the financial difficulties of the venue’s previous management team the show has now been cancelled, and as Simon bought his tickets from the Box Office he will not receive a refund.

To make matters even more frustrating he said he has called and email the theatre but received no response.

He said: “We feel let down as we’ve paid our hard earned money on an event at the Broadway Theatre to find out by email that it’s been cancelled.

“We liked the idea of going to the Broadway Theatre as we live locally and thought we were doing our little bit to help keep it going, but we’ve not had any information whatsoever regarding the cancellation or refund from the theatre itself, which I feel is very poor customer service.”

Simon received an email from TicketSource informing him of the show’s cancellation.

People who bought their tickets through the ticketing website rather than through the Box Office will receive a refund for any cancelled shows apart from £1 which is kept as a booking fee, which has prompted complaints from frustrated ticket holders on Facebook.

A second person, who did not wish to be named, has also contacted the Peterborough Telegraph about not receiving a refund and not being able to contact anyone at the theatre.

Tiddler has today confirmed that its shows on Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19 will not be running.

The Broadway is continuing to tweet links to shows on TicketSource, but anyone clicking on the links will find the show (and every other scheduled event) has been cancelled.

The theatre is owned by Rinaldo Fasulo who is leasing it to the Dawe Charitable Trust.

The trust had been leasing it to Performance Art Ventures C.I.C (PAV) which ran into significant financial problems before having its management of the theatre terminated.

PAV owes £68,000 in business rates to Peterborough City Council and is alleged to owe thousands of pounds to promoters of shows which have already run at the Broadway.

There are no suggestions that the Dawe Charitable Trust owes any money.

Peter Dawe of the trust said he believes there will be an update on which shows are still going ahead at the theatre later this week.

The Peterborough Telegraph has previously attempted to contact Mark Ringer, CEO of PAV, about refunds for cancelled shows but did not receive a response.