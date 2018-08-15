Christmas pantomime at Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre cancelled

The Christmas pantomime at the troubled Broadway Theatre has been cancelled.

Despite optimism from the new management team at the theatre that the two week run in December would go ahead, the organisers of Cinderella confirmed yesterday that the performances have been called off.

Kindred Drama said: “We are very sorry to announce that despite our best efforts and after meetings with various producers and organisations over the last week, the Broadway Pantomime ‘Cinderella’ is no longer a viable option.

“Although we had been given the opportunity to fulfil the commitment, we do not have enough confidence (in the limited time we now have) that the venue will be in a position to support, promote and re-sell the high quality of theatre performance which we as a company pride ourselves upon and have come to the decision that our involvement there is untenable.

“We are completely independent of the management companies involved in the running of the Broadway and we are also independent of any decisions they have made - or ticket sales. We were independently approached to be creatively involved with the pantomime and recent events have come as a very disappointing shock to us - we too have been thoroughly let down.

“Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of Cinderella and the huge shame is that we know how wonderful the production would have been. We want to extend a special thank you to Vivacity Key Theatre and The Cresset - both of whom have been fantastic in their support in the recent weeks.

“We urge you to book to see one of the local pantomimes this Christmas to support Peterborough’s fantastic theatre programme.

“We hope the Broadway manages to put in place the right team of people who have the right support and experience to take on such a large venue in our city in the future.”

The theatre is owned by Rinaldo Fasulo who is leasing it to the Dawe Charitable Trust.

The trust had been sub-leasing it to Performance Art Ventures C.I.C (PAV) which ran into significant financial problems before having its management of the theatre terminated.

PAV owes £68,000 in business rates to Peterborough City Council and is alleged to owe thousands of pounds to promoters of shows which have already run at the Broadway.

There are no suggestions that the Dawe Charitable Trust owes any money.

