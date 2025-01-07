WATCH: Moment Peterborough drink driver caused head on crash caught on camera

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:02 GMT
Natalia Watkowska was caught on dashcam footage driving on the wrong side of the road before hitting the oncoming car

A drink driver who failed to stop after crashing head-on with a car in Peterborough has been banned from driving for almost two years.

Natalia Watkowska, 31, was arrested at her home in Cecil Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, shortly after the collision in nearby Dogsthorpe Road, on 8 December.

Watkowska was caught on dashcam footage driving on the wrong side of the road before hitting the oncoming car. Witnesses saw her get out further up the road and walk away.

The damage caused to the two cars, and (inset) the moment where Natalia Watkowska was driving on the wrong side of the road moments before the crashThe damage caused to the two cars, and (inset) the moment where Natalia Watkowska was driving on the wrong side of the road moments before the crash
The damage caused to the two cars, and (inset) the moment where Natalia Watkowska was driving on the wrong side of the road moments before the crash

She was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision and drink driving after she blew 86 in custody – more than two times the legal limit of 35.

She was disqualified from driving for 22 months and fined £120 after admitting the offences at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (3 January).

PC Callum Watson, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Driving under the influence of drink or drugs puts the offender and other road users at risk, and it is fortunate no one was seriously injured in the collision.

“If you have concerns or information about someone getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, please report it to us.”

More than 20 drink drive arrests were made in Peterborough in December 2024, with five more made over the last weekend.

Cambridgeshire Police operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.

