UPDATE: Peterborough man appears in court as alleged murder victim named

Gregory Coulson appeared in court today charged with the murder of Carmen Coulson (Monday)

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with murder today.

Gregory Coulson, 30, of Lingwood Park, Longthorpe, Peterborough, appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts today (Monday), charged with the murder of Carmen Coulson.

Scenes of crime officers at the scene

Emergency services were called to a property in Lingwood Park following reports of violence at about 2.45am on Sunday, February 9.

Sadly a woman, aged 67, was found deceased at the property.

Police said Gregory Coulson was charged with murder this morning.

A cause of death has not been revealed, as a post mortem examination has not yet taken place.