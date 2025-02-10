UPDATE: Peterborough man appears in court as alleged murder victim named

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 16:36 BST
Gregory Coulson appeared in court today charged with the murder of Carmen Coulson (Monday)

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with murder today.

Gregory Coulson, 30, of Lingwood Park, Longthorpe, Peterborough, appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts today (Monday), charged with the murder of Carmen Coulson.

He was remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Huntingdon Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday.)

Scenes of crime officers at the sceneplaceholder image
Scenes of crime officers at the scene

Emergency services were called to a property in Lingwood Park following reports of violence at about 2.45am on Sunday, February 9.

Sadly a woman, aged 67, was found deceased at the property.

Police said Gregory Coulson was charged with murder this morning.

Police maintained a presence outside the property today, with scenes of crime officers seen entering the property this morning.

A cause of death has not been revealed, as a post mortem examination has not yet taken place.

