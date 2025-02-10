WATCH: Forensic officers arrive at house at centre of Peterborough murder investigation as man charged

Gregory Coulson was due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today

Forensic officers investigating the death of a woman in Peterborough have arrived at the Longthorpe house where a body was found.

Emergency services were called to Lingwood Park, Peterborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said that a 67-year-old woman from Peterborough was discovered at the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gregory Coulson, 30, of Lingwood Park, Peterborough, has been charged with murder and was due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court today.

This morning a police cordon was surrounding the property in the quiet street.

At around 10.30am today, forensic officers arrived to carry out further investigations at the scene, with three officers in white overalls seen entering the property.

It is expected the officers will be working at the home for several hours today.

The identity of the woman, and the cause of her death, has not been released by police as post mortem examinations take place. A date has not been set for the post mortem examination.

Police have said they believe it to be an isolated incident.