Peterborough man (30) charged with murder following death of 67 year old woman

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Feb 2025, 09:04 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 10:31 BST
Gregory Coulson due in court today (Monday)

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Peterborough yesterday (9 February).

Most Popular

Police were called with reports of violence at a property in Lingwood Park, Longthorpe, at about 2.45am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 67-year-old woman from Peterborough was discovered at the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gregory Coulson, 30, of Lingwood Park, Peterborough, has been charged with murder and was due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice