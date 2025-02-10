Peterborough man (30) charged with murder following death of 67 year old woman
Gregory Coulson due in court today (Monday)
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Peterborough yesterday (9 February).
Police were called with reports of violence at a property in Lingwood Park, Longthorpe, at about 2.45am.
A 67-year-old woman from Peterborough was discovered at the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gregory Coulson, 30, of Lingwood Park, Peterborough, has been charged with murder and was due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today.