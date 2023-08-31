Shock as iconic Peterborough murals vandalised with graffiti
In a shocking spree of vandalism, a number of iconic murals- created by renowned street artist Nathan Murdoch- in Peterborough have been vandalised.
The same tag, which appears to read ‘LBS’ can be seen across all four of the vandalised murals.
The murals that have been targeted are the large mural on the side of a house on the corner of Gladstone and Bright Street that reads ‘Hello My Beautiful People,’ a peace mural on the side on the Millfield Convenience Store on Lincoln Road, a mural in St Marks Street on multiple garage doors to raise awareness for the mental health charity MIND and one of Nathan’s first pieces to go viral around the world, his anti-racism mural in the Taverners Road underpass.
The destruction all appears to be part of a co-ordinated effort, given the similarity of the tags that have been scrawled across the artwork.
In response to the vandalism, motivational speaker Atiq Rehman (Unspoken Words), who worked closely with Nathan on the Gladstone Street mural, said: “Honestly I will never understand why people are into vandalism.
"Why would you do this to Nathan “Nyces” Murdoch’s work?
“Doing this will not stop Nath or anyone who works hard to make Peterborough great again!
“We will work harder and keep the “positive vibes.“
“No matter what they do Street Arts Hire Ltd Nath is our local legend, big love!”