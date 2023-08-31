Several of Peterborough’s most iconic pieces of street art have fallen victim to vandalism.

In a shocking spree of vandalism, a number of iconic murals- created by renowned street artist Nathan Murdoch- in Peterborough have been vandalised.

The same tag, which appears to read ‘LBS’ can be seen across all four of the vandalised murals.

The destruction all appears to be part of a co-ordinated effort, given the similarity of the tags that have been scrawled across the artwork.

In response to the vandalism, motivational speaker Atiq Rehman (Unspoken Words), who worked closely with Nathan on the Gladstone Street mural, said: “Honestly I will never understand why people are into vandalism.

"Why would you do this to Nathan “Nyces” Murdoch’s work?

“Doing this will not stop Nath or anyone who works hard to make Peterborough great again!

“We will work harder and keep the “positive vibes.“

“No matter what they do Street Arts Hire Ltd Nath is our local legend, big love!”

1 . Vandalised murals in Peterborough Nathan Murdoch's anti-racism mural at Taverners Road. Photo: Nath Nice Photo Sales

2 . Vandalised murals in Peterborough The mental health awareness mural, in support of MIND at St Mark's Street. Photo: Nath Nice Photo Sales

3 . Vandalised murals in Peterborough The mural at the corner to Gladstone Street and Bright Street. Photo: Nath Nice Photo Sales