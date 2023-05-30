Street art star’s latest piece to be seen by dozens of city drivers every minute

A popular Peterborough street artist has finished working on his latest masterpiece in the city – which will be seen by scores of motorists every minute.

Nathan ‘Nyces’ Murdoch has wowed city residents – and fans of his work across the globe – with his amazing murals and paintings across Peterborough in his 24 years working as a street artist, bringing life and colour to the whole city.

Over the past two weeks, Nathan and collaborator Unspoken Atiq have been working on his latest piece – a giant mural on the side of a building on the corner of Gladstone Street and Bright Street, near the junction with Bourges Boulevard, which reads ‘Hello My Beautiful People.’

Nathan said the project has been an emotional one for him.

On his Facebook page Nathan said the wall was ‘the best wall in the city,’ saying 50 cars per minute passed by the location every day.

The Diesel Streets: One year of street art with Battle Lines Korporate Industries Cur5 project, which is funded by Arts Council England, has seen the building transformed from just a plain white space into a bright, colourful mural with the words ‘Hello My Beautiful People’ seen on the side of the wall.

1 . PHOTO-2023-05-28-09-31-00 (2).jpg The mural was finished over Bank Holiday weekend and took two weeks to finish. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . PHOTO-2023-05-28-09-30-59 (1).jpg The sign is in a prominent area of the city, which will be seen by thousands of drivers every day. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . Nathan Murdoch City street artist Nathan Murdoch at work at Gladstone Street Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Nathan Murdoch City street artist Nathan Murdoch at work at Gladstone Street Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2