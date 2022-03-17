Stunning new Peterborough mural calls for peace across the world
A stunning new mural in Peterborough calling for peace across the world has been created by one of the city’s most popular artists.
The latest work from Nathan Murdoch was created on the side of the Millfield Convenience Store in Lincoln Road, and appeared earlier this week.
The striking piece includes a giant dove breaking through a chain, and hands coloured in the flags of Ukraine and Palestine.
Writing on Facebook, Nathan said: “This piece is not about war or hate, for any country or people. This is about finding peace in ALL places that need it.”
Nathan said he completed the work in just two days.
Over the past few years a number of works in Peterborugh created by Nathan have gone viral - including anti-racisim messages in underpasses in the city, and tributes to musicians including Meatloaf and Keith Flint from The Prodigy.