Peterborough street artist Nathan Murdoch is painting a mural to raise awareness of the mental health charity MIND.

Nathan’s latest project will feature the faces of 12 influential people who have connections to, or are ambassadors of, mental health – painted on a row of garages in St Marks Street.

Nathan started the project on Monday (June 27) and has so far painted Stephen Fry, Nina Simone, Robin Williams, Lady Gaga, Dave and Caroline Flack.

Peterborough street artist Nathan Murdoch with his latest project in St Marks Street

"It’s all about raising money and awareness for the charity,” Nathan said.

"I’m dedicated to the cause. My brother and a number of my friends have used MIND’s services.”

MIND is a mental health charity which provides advice and support to people experiencing problems with their mental health.

Mental health connections: Stephen Fry, Nina Simone, Robin Williams and Lady Gaga

The charity campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding of mental health.

"It’s about encouraging people to talk and be more open with their feelings,” Murdoch said.

"When we were younger, we were told not to show emotion as it was a sign of weakness. Through life experience you learn it’s about not suffering alone.”

He added that the street art and graffiti communities are particularly affected by mental health issues.

Nathan Murdoch painting British rapper Dave

“The graffiti community is full of troubled personalities,” he said.

"I’ve run out of fingers and I’m now counting on toes how many people I’ve lost over the years because of it.

"I had one moment this year where I convinced myself that mental health was going to beat me. I thought it was inevitable and coming for me but I didn’t know when that day would come.”

‘Reaction has been wonderful’

Murdoch started his street art business – Street Arts Hire – seven years ago.

He has been following his passion full-time for the last four years and hopes his work can continue to have a positive effect on passers by.

"I make connections with people every day through pictures on walls,” he said.

"I like painting in the street and talking to people. I hope the conversations and art can make people feel better.

"The reaction has been wonderful and I’ve received nothing but pure positivity from people from all walks of life.”