Police say it will be business as usual for Peterborough United v Manchester City FA Cup tie

The Premier League champions will come to the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, March 1 for the fifth round tie - with one of the biggest crowds of the season expected.

Tickets are already selling fast, with more than 2,500 already snapped up by fans.

It will be business as usual for police at the Manchester City cup tie

However, despite expecting a larger mid-week crowd than normal, police have said it will be business as usual on the night.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “We are being well supported by both Peterborough United and Manchester City to understand the impacts of a capacity crowd on the city but consider it business as usual for Cambs Police.”

This season has provided an extra challenge for officers on duty around Peterborough United matches, with both the end of COVID restrictions and larger crowds following the promotion to the Championship.

The police spokesman said; “There has been no live football for the past two years due to Covid so this year marks a return to normality.

“The Championship has brought teams with a larger following to the city and we have worked with partners including Peterborough United to deal proactively with individuals who have engaged in football related crime and ASB.”

Earlier this month three football fans were given football banning orders following incidents at Peterborough United home matches.