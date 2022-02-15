Peterborough United v Manchester City tickets are selling fast and buying a ticket for Wednesday’s crunch Championship game against Reading improves your chances of attending the big FA Cup tie

A queue at the Posh ticket office.

And Posh fans are reminded buying a ticket for Wednesday’s big Championship game with Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium (February 16) and the home game against Hull City on February 26 improves chances of buying a ticket for the City match on Tuesday, March 1.

First priority has been given to season ticket holders and those with 230 ‘Priority Points or more’. Season ticket holders will have their seat/terrace position reserved until Thursday 17th February at 5pm. There are approximately 6,000 people in this category.

From Thursday 17th February, supporters with 100 ‘Priority Points’ or more will be able to purchase a ticket (one per person).

Priority will then be given to supporters that have purchased an adult, senior or under 22 ticket for the Sky Bet Championship fixture with Reading AND the forthcoming fixture with Hull City. This again will be one ticket per person.