Football fans who invaded pitch and carried smoke grenade to Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers match banned from football games

Jay Bates, 18, was arrested at Weston Homes Stadium in London Road, Peterborough, on Saturday 23 October last year (2021) after a security officer found him in possession of a smoke grenade upon entering the grounds ahead of a match between Queens Park Rangers (QPR) and Peterborough United (POSH).

Bates, of Prospect Crescent in Twickenham, Greater London, admitted a charge of being in possession of a smoke grenade at a sporting event at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 19 November, and was fined £50.

Yesterday (Thursday 3 February), he appeared at the same court where he was handed a three-year Football Banning Order (FBO), prohibiting him from attending any football match in the UK during this time. He will also be required to surrender his passport during England international fixtures abroad.

Offences happened at Peterborough United's home ground

The order specifies:

In the United Kingdom, he is banned from entering any premises for the purpose of attending a football match

Outside the United Kingdom, he must report to a police station according to instructions that will be notified to the defendant by the Football Banning Orders Authority

The defendant must surrender any travel authorisation document (passport, identity card, or any other form of travel authorisation) in the defendant’s name according to instructions notified by the Football Banning Orders Authority

To not go within two miles of any regulated football match involving Queens Park Rangers FC played at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, South Africa Road, between four hours preceding the advertised kick-off time and four hours after the conclusion of the match

To not enter any town, city or London borough in which a regulated football match involving Queens Park Rangers FC is being played between four hours preceding the advertised kick-off time and four hours after the conclusion of the match

Anthony Dixon, 57, was also arrested at the stadium on 23 October after he ran onto the pitch when QPR scored a goal.

He leapt over the advertising boards and onto the pitch to join the players in celebrating, ignoring security officers who beckoned him back into the stands.

Dixon, of Beverley Road in Chiswick, Greater London, admitted a charge of going onto a playing area at a football match (pitch encroachment) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 21 January.

He was fined £330 and made subject of a three-year FBO, prohibiting him from attending any football match in the UK during this time. He will also be required to surrender his passport during England international fixtures abroad.

Ben Horrocks, 25, was arrested on 2 November at The Peacock public house in London Road, Peterborough, after he was seen using threatening behaviour and swinging punches towards Huddersfield Town fans outside the POSH ground.

While in custody he was further arrested in connection with a fight at The Peacock following a game against Bristol City on 2 October, where he threw punches at three individuals, knocking one to the ground.

Horrocks, of Hawksbill Way, Peterborough, admitted charges of affray as well as using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke violence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 14 January.

He was ordered to pay a £184 fine, must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and was made subject of a five-year FBO – his second one in the last six years.

He must not attend any football match in the UK during the period of the FBO and is required to surrender his passport during England international fixtures abroad.

In addition, he is not allowed within Peterborough city centre before or after Peterborough United home games, or within a five-mile radius of away games, between six hours prior to kick-off and four hours after the game ends.

Mark Wood, Dedicated Football Officer for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “There is absolutely no place for this behaviour at football matches which are family environments. The anti-social behaviour of a minority of people tarnishes the reputation of most supporters who just want to turn up and watch the match.

“Alcohol consumption has played a part in all of these three cases, therefore whilst I do not want to discourage fans from having a good time and enjoying themselves, I would urge people to be responsible and consider how it may affect their actions and judgement.”

A Peterborough United Safety Officer said: “Peterborough United fully support a proactive approach to Football Banning Orders. Since the pandemic, football nationally has presented a wide variety of matters ranging from pitch encroachments, bottle throwing, unappropriated chanting and pyrotechnics.