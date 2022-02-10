Man breaks arm after being pushed onto tracks at Peterborough station by football fan
A man suffered a fractured arm and wrist after being pushed onto railway tracks at Peterborough station by a football fan.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: ”At 8pm on Saturday 29 January, the male victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of football fans on the platform opposite him.
“A man from the group then walked across the overbridge to the same platform and pushed him on to the tracks.
“The victim attended hospital and suffered a fractured arm and wrist because of the incident.”
Peterborough United lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield United on January 29. British Transport Police have not revealed if the football supporters were connected with that match, or a match elsewhere in the country.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information to assist their enquiries.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 537 of 29/01/22.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.