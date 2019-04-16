Police formally identify Peterborough trio who died in parkway crash as driver is de-arrested

Have your say

Police have formally identified the three people who died on the Frank Perkins Parkway on Sunday.

Engaged couple Jana Kockova (21) and Marko Makula (22), and Jana’s brother Tomas Kocko (19) all suffered fatal injuries shortly after midnight by the Stanground junction.

Tomas Kocko, Jana Kockova and Marko Makula

Jana and Marko left behind two young children aged two and below.

A fundraising page for the youngsters has already raised more than £1,700.

The two vehicle fatal crash involving a Ford Ranger and a Renault Megane occurred by the Stanground junction, with the Ford being driven the wrong way down the slip road and hitting the Renault which was coming from the direction of Boongate.

The driver of the Ford, a 26-year-old man from the Spalding area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He has since been de-arrested and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Asked if there were any other people in the Ford, a police spokesman said earlier: “We believe so, but that is part of ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 2 of April 14, or call 101.

The family of Tomas, Jana and Marko have shared a tribute in Slovakian, which police have translated as:

Touch of a dying day

Mourning is suddenly spilling through my soul,

however, I have no clue how it got there,

perhaps only knowledge poured it there,

that you have left, that dying day has touched you.

So I am slowly losing you from my things, the room,

your energy, the way we have known you to be like,

and I would like to let you know just for short time

that I loved you, that I still like you.

So you move away, but my love flies with you

up there in the sky where it shines like a star,

so you can still peek with your night eye

into people’s souls who meant so much to you.

