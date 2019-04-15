Driver suspected of causing three deaths on Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway remains in critical condition - formal ID of victims yet to take place

A driver arrested on suspicion of causing three deaths on the Frank Perkins Parkway remains in a critical condition in hospital, police confirmed this morning (Monday, April 15).

Three people died after the two vehicle crash shortly after midnight on Sunday by the slip road at Stanground.

The scene of the fatal collision

Police have revealed one vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle which had been travelling from the direction of Boongate, killing all three of its occupants.

The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

Police said this morning he remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Details of the vehicles are not being released by police at this time.

The names of the victims are also not being released yet as formal ID has yet to take place.

This is not expected before tomorrow.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 2 of 14 April, or call 101.

RELATED

Eye-witness describes shock of seeing fatal head-on Frank Perkins Parkway collision in Peterborough

Driver suspected of causing three deaths on Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway in critical condition