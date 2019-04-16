Fundraising page set up for young children orphaned by fatal Peterborough parkway crash

A fundraising page has been set up for two young children aged two and under who have been orphaned by the fatal collision on the Frank Perkins Parkway.

The head-on crash shortly after midnight on Sunday left three dead, with a man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Tomas Kocko, Jana Kockova and Marko Makula

Police have not formally named the victims, but they have been named locally as husband and wife Marko Makula (22) and Jana Kockova (21), and Jana’s brother Tomas Kocko (19).

A fundraising page has now been set up by friend of the family Gabrielle James which has raised more than £1,000 within 10 hours.

Gabrielle said: “This senseless act has orphaned two young children and left families and friends heartbroken.

“Therefore I am asking for donations to be made to go towards funeral costs and other expenses to try and relieve some stress for relatives who have had their lives thrown into turmoil.

Marko and Jana

“The victims were members of the Peterborough community, educated at St John Fisher Catholic High School and Voyager Academy and were loved by many and are missed sorely.

“Therefore I am appealing on behalf of Mario Makula (Marko’s brother) for the community to get together and support these families by donating any amount you can.”

To donate, visit the gofundme page.

The two vehicle fatal crash occurred by the Stanground junction.

Tomas Kocko

Police have revealed one vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle which had been travelling from the direction of Boongate, killing all three of its occupants.

The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

Police said yesterday morning he remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Details of the vehicles are not being released by police at this time.

Marko and Jana

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 2 of 14 April, or call 101.

RELATED

Driver suspected of causing three deaths on Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway remains in critical condition - formal ID of victims yet to take place

Eye-witness describes shock of seeing fatal head-on Frank Perkins Parkway collision in Peterborough