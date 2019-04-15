Eye-witness describes shock of seeing fatal head-on Frank Perkins Parkway collision in Peterborough

An eye-witness has described the shocking moment he witnessed a fatal head-on collision on the Frank Perkins Parkway which killed three people.

Shortly after midnight yesterday morning (Sunday, April 14) Jonathan Digby from Spalding entered the parkway from Stanground, heading towards Boongate, when he saw a large vehicle enter the road on the opposite carriageway, having driven down the slip road the wrong way.

Moments later it hit a car, killing all three people inside. The driver of the vehicle which caused the collision has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

He is in a critical condition in hospital.

Mr Digby said: "We had come in a car from Farcet as there had been a gin festival. My partner was driving as she does not like gin.

"We drove down the slip road onto the parkway and saw that vehicle had come down the other side.

"He had only just gone past the bottom of the slip road when he hit the car. The debris came to our side and my partner screamed. We got straight on the phone to the police.

"It was scary. He had only made it onto the parkway about 20m at most."

The road was closed yesterday morning as recovery took place and police gathered evidence.

Police have not released details of the vehicles involved at this time.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 2 of April 14, or call 101.

