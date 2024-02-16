Peterborough van drivers warned after spate of took thefts from vehicles across Cambridgeshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are advising van owners across Cambridgeshire to take extra precautions following recent thefts of tools.

Between 1 and 15 February, 33 crimes have been raised for theft from vans across the county, with 24 of the vans having tools stolen from them.

The warning comes a day after police said there had been a spate of thefts from cars in Peterborough.

Van drivers are being warned about a spate of break-ins across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, Andy Morris, said: “Looking at the reports we have received, we are seeing that the offenders are mainly opting to drill into the locks on the vans and force entry that way.

“Those who have had tools stolen from them have been severely affected as this impacts their work.

“While I appreciate it can be an inconvenience, I would urge van owners to consider removing any items from their vehicles overnight, and also taking preventative measures to protect the vehicles from being drilled, such as reversing into driveways or installing cameras and lighting to deter thieves.

“The public’s help through reporting any suspicious activity or video footage can help any subsequent investigation. Even if you do not own a van, please stay vigilant and look out for your neighbours by reporting any suspicious activity to us.”

Anyone who has information regarding suspicious activity, or has video footage they would like to send us, can do so by using the force’s online reports system.

If a crime is in action, or someone is in immediate danger, always dial 999.

Where the break ins have happened:

Huntingdonshire:

7 February: Marlborough Road, Eaton Socon – forced entry – tools stolen

9 February: Landsdowne Road, Yaxley – forced entry – tools stolen

9 February: Herne Road, Ramsey – lock drilled – nothing stolen

10 February: Whytefield Road, Ramsey – forced entry – not specified

12 February: Kingsbrook, St Ives – forced entry – nothing stolen

13 February: Constable Road, St Ives – forced entry – tools stolen

15 February: Limes Park, St Ives – lock drilled – nothing stolen

Fenland:

8 February: Shaftesbury Avenue, March – lock drilled – tools stolen

8 February: Church Street, Wimblington – not specified – tools stolen

8 February: Newgate Street, Doddington – lock drilled – tools stolen

8 February: Barton Road, Wisbech – lock drilled – tools stolen

8 February: Nightall Drive, March – lock drilled – nothing stolen

8 February: Church End, Leverington – lock drilled – nothing stolen

9 February: New Road, Chatteris – lock drilled – tools stolen

9 February: North End, Wisbech – lock drilled – tools stolen

13 February: Fillenham Way, Chatteris – vehicle unlocked – nothing stolen

Peterborough:

8 February: Russell Close, Thorney – lock drilled – nothing stolen

9 February: Woburn Drive, Thorney – lock drilled – tools stolen

Cambridge:

5 February: Park & Ride, Babraham Road – forced entry – tools stolen

5 February: Cowley Road – lock drilled – tools stolen

6 February: Teversham Drift – forced entry – tools stolen

12 February: Randal Way – forced entry – tools stolen

15 February: Premier Inn, Ring Fort Road – lock drilled – tools stolen

South Cambridgeshire:

6 February: Queensway, Sawston – forced entry – tools stolen

7 February: Travelodge, Newmarket Road, Little Abington – forced entry – tools stolen

7 February: Riddy Lane, Bourn – forced entry – tools stolen

7 February: Brookside, Toft – forced entry – tools stolen

7 February: High Street, Grantchester – not specified – tools stolen

9 February: Villa Place, Impington – lock drilled – tools stolen

12 February: Clarkes Way, Bassingbourn – unknown method of entry – tools stolen

12 February: The Tanyard, Bassingbourn – forced entry – tools stolen

12 February: Red Lion Hotel, Station Road, Whittlesford – forced entry – nothing stolen