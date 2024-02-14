Drivers warned over spate of thefts from cars and vans across Peterborough
Police are urging drivers in Peterborough to take precautions following recent thefts from vehicles.
Between 1 January and 9 February this year, there have been 29 crimes raised for theft from vehicles across the city, with five incidents where the vehicle was left unlocked.
The highest number of reported incidents occurred in the eastern and southern areas of Peterborough, with 11 incidents reported in each area.
Inspector Sam Tucker, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Looking at the reports we have received, we are seeing a mix of offences with some vehicles being unlocked, some having a smashed window and two even having their locks drilled.
“Items ranging from food shopping and cigarettes, to valuable items such as purses, wallets and laptops have been taken from these vehicles, showing that these opportunists will take whatever they can find.
“I would like to emphasise to the public not to leave any valuables or evidence of valuables in the vehicles, as well as ensuring that all windows are shut and the vehicle is locked when leaving it, even just for a brief moment.
“We are working hard to identify those involved in the thefts but need the help of the public. I urge you to report any incidents, suspicious activity, or video footage to us as this can aid in building an investigation.”
Anyone who has information regarding suspicious activity, or has video footage they would like to send us, can do so by using the force’s online reports system.
Advice on how to protect your vehicles can be found on the force’s dedicated webpages.
If a crime is in action, or someone is in immediate danger, always dial 999.
Where the offences have been taking place:
Police have released data on the number of thefts taking place in various locations across Peterborough:
Eastfield – 4
New England – 4
Millfield – 2
Dogsthorpe – 1
Woodston – 5
The Ortons – 3
The Hamptons – 2
Fletton – 1
City Centre – 1
Walton – 1
Northborough – 1
Netherton – 1
Thorney – 1