Peterborough United apologise to victims of ‘evil’ ex youth coach Bob Higgins

Peterborough United have apologised to victims of former youth coach Bob Higgins, as the paedophile is set to be sentenced.

Higgins is due to be sentenced for 46 counts of indecent assault on young players, relating to his time at Southampton and Posh, today (Wednesday) at Winchester Crown Court.

Sentencing started yesterday, where his victims described him as ‘evil.’

Higgins was the youth team manager at London Road between May 1995 and April 1996.

The offences Higgins has been convicted of date from 1971 until 1996.

Another former Peterborough United youth coach, Michael ‘Kit’ Carson was due to stand trial over abuse allegations unrelated to those faced by Higgins, earlier this year, but he died in a road traffic collision when his car hit a tree on the day the trial was due to start. An inquest is due to take place later this year.

Higgins was convicted at a trial last month, and following the trial Peterborough United issued a statement saying they had complied with the investigation into Higgins’ activities at the club.

However, speaking through a solicitor, some of his victims criticised both Southampton and Peterborough United for failing to apologise.

Southampton offered an apology earlier this week, and today, Posh followed suit.

A club spokesman said: “Peterborough United Football Club would like to offer an unreserved apology to all victims and survivors of abuse by former employee Bob Higgins.

“As a football club, we recognise and understand that some of the players under our care were subjected to unacceptable abuse and for this, the club is very sorry.

“We first received an allegation against Bob Higgins in January 2013. We immediately reported this allegation to the Police, the FA, the Football League and the local authority and the case was taken on by Hampshire Police, who on the 8th July 2014, emailed our club secretary to confirm that following their investigation no further action was taken against Mr Higgins and Mr (Kit) Carson.

“We received one further complaint in 2017 which again we immediately reported to the relevant organisations. Since 2017, we have been working closely and provided our full assistance and co-operation with all regulatory and law enforcement agencies including the Clive Sheldon QC inquiry.

“The club would like to reiterate that the Safeguarding procedures in place at the football club are of the highest order. We have worked closely with a charity partner, the NSPCC and have continued (and will continue) to educate players within our care.

“We are saddened that a number of players have suffered at the hands of an individual that has been employed at this football club and once again we offer an unreserved apology to all victims and survivors of abuse by Bob Higgins.”

