Ex Peterborough United coach is latest in string of football coaches convicted of abuse

Ex Peterborough youth team manager Bob Higgins is just the latest former football coach to be convicted of abusing young players.

Barry Bennell (64) was jailed in February 2018 for 30 years for sexual offences against junior players at Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra.

George Ormond, 62, who worked for Newcastle United’s youth team was given a 20-year prison sentence at Newcastle Crown Court in July 2018 for sex abuse offences spanning 25 years.

Former Celtic youth coach James McCafferty, 77, of Lisburn, Northern Ireland was jailed for six years and nine months at the High Court in Edinburgh on May 14 for 11 charges against 10 victims.

And Michael ‘Kit’ Carson, who worked at Norwich City, Peterborough United and Cambridge United, died in a car crash on the first day of his trial at Peterborough Crown Court where he denied 13 charges.

