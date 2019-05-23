Victims of ex-Peterborough United youth manager convicted of abuse praised

Victims of former Peterborough United coach Bob Higgins have been praised for their bravery after the predator was convicted of 45 counts of abuse.

Higgins, who was the youth team manager at London Road between May 1995 and April 1996, was convicted of 45 counts of indecent assault following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Today a spokesman for the NSPCC said: “Higgins exploited his position to access and abuse young boys who idolised him – knowing he had the power to make or break their careers.

“His victims have shown incredible bravery in coming forward, and this case shows that anyone who has suffered child sexual abuse will be listened to, regardless of how many years have passed.

“Fortunately, safeguarding in sport has come a long way since the offences committed by Higgins, but more needs to be done. We want the Government to extend position of trust laws, which would make it illegal for adults in certain professions to have sex with 16 and 17 year olds in their care, just like teachers and social workers.

“Our ‘Close the Loophole’ campaign calls on Government to extend these laws to sports coaches and other youth leaders, to prevent adults from grooming children in their care, then initiating sex as soon as they turn 16.”

