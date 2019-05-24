Southampton FC offers sympathy and support to victims of ‘predatory paedophile’ who used to coach at Peterborough United

Bob Higgins’ former club have offered sympathy to any players affected by the abuse committed by the coach.

Higgins, who worked at Southampton FC and Peterborough United, was convicted of 45 counts of indecent assault on trainee footballers.

He abused more than 20 young teenage boys over a quarter of a century, including during his time at Posh.

Southampton FC said it was a matter of ‘deep regret’ to the club - and said they were working ‘tirelessly’ to promote safeguarding.

A spokesman said: “Southampton Football Club notes with deep regret the verdicts passed down today at Bournemouth Crown Court.

“The club offers our sympathy and support to any player who suffered any kind of abuse or harm while under our care.

“We have been working closely with the police, the FA and the Sheldon review for nearly three years to help to uncover the truth.

“While the offences cited are historic, the club is committed to constantly reviewing our current safeguarding provision to raise standards.

“Southampton Football Club and our academy works closely and tirelessly with the Premier League to promote the safeguarding of children and other vulnerable people who are under our care or using our facilities, and their well-being is paramount to all our staff.

“We will continue to offer our full, open and unconditional support to the police, Premier League, FA and community processes relating to this matter.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has approached Peterborough United for a comment following yesterday’s verdicts.

