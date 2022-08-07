Lara (International Drinks) store on Lincoln Road. Photo: Google.

The Lara (International Drinks) store on Lincoln Road is to have its licence reviewed after Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers found three boxes of illicit cigarettes.

On April 28, officers searched the premises and found three boxes of non-UK duty paid cigarettes, amounting to 4540 mixed branded cigarettes.

None of the products were properly imported into the country, nor did they have the appropriate markings of the UK market.

It is also unlikely that they would pass the required ignition propensity test that would allow them to extinguish themselves if left unattended.

Cambridgeshire Police have since recommended the store’s licence be revoked due to the “seriousness of the illicit trade and criminal activity identified by the attending officers.”

The city’s Prevention and Enforcement Service has supported the force’s decision.

In a letter to the licencing authority, the service said: "Any form of criminal activity can’t be condoned by responsible authorities.

"It is on that basis that the service supports the constabulary’s application to review the licence for Lara (International Drinks) in the interest of community safety due to licence holders not upholding the licensing objectives.