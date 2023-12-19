Nearly 80 shoplifting arrests made in Peterborough in just three months as police crack down on theft

Thirteen people jailed in Peterborough as part of Operation Interstellar, designed to crack down on shoplifting in the city

Police have arrested nearly 80 people on suspicion of shoplifting in Peterborough since October, as part of a crackdown on thefts in the city.

In October The Peterborough Telegraph revealed that shoplifting had increased by 48 per cent in the past year, with nearly 2,000 incidents in the city in the year ending June 2023.

Police have made 79 shoplifting arrests since October in Peterborough

Since then, Cambridgeshire Police has launched Operation Interstellar, with dedicated patrols to tackle shoplifting by identifying and dealing with the most prolific offenders across the district.

Thousands of pounds worth of fines handed out

Since the operation began in October, 79 people have been arrested for shoplifting offences across Peterborough, with 52 people charged so far – 27 of those have been sentenced, with 13 people put in prison for a combined total of three-and-a-half years, and compensation and fines amounting to more than £5,600.

Thief tried to had officers £10 after being arrested in city

The latest shoplifter to be bought to justice is Viorica Pacuraru.

Pacuraru (45), entered Matalan in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough in November, and selected items of clothing worth a total of £58.80 and concealed them under her clothes before walking out of the shop, making no attempt to pay.

She was caught on CCTV and police officers, who were in the store returning stolen goods from another theft, were alerted to the incident.

The officers followed Pacuraru out of the store and arrested her on suspicion of theft. Upon arrest, she removed some of the items that she had concealed in her clothing, before trying to hand over £10 to the officers for the items.

During a search in custody, more clothes were found to be concealed on her and she admitted she knew the money she had was not enough so decided to steal the clothing.

Pacuraru, of Thistlemoor Road, New England, appeared at Peterborough Trial Court on Friday (15 December), where she was sentenced to a six-month conditional discharge after admitting theft from a shop.

PC Sonny Pepper, who investigated, said: “Pacuraru made the decision to commit the offence as she knew she didn’t have enough money to pay for the items, trying to rectify it only after being caught.