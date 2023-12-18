News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough thief banned from retail parks after stealing coats worth £3,000 from NEXT and Mountain Warehouse

Ashley Granger also stole 43 inch TV from Currys
By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:11 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 16:11 GMT
A Peterborough thief who stole 31 coats worth more than £3,000 from stores in the city has been banned from the city’s retail parks.

Ashley Granger, 35, was arrested in Lincoln Road on the afternoon of 22 November after he was caught stealing a television from Currys in Maskew Avenue Retail Park.

He was chased out of the store by security who detained him nearby until police arrived and arrested him for a total of nine shoplifting offences that he was wanted for.

Ashley GrangerAshley Granger
Granger, of Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, appeared at Peterborough Trial Court on Friday (15 December) where he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, after admitting nine offences:

Theft of three coats worth £270 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 24 October

Theft of three coats worth £287 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 6 November

Theft of three coats worth £318 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 7 November

Theft of five coats worth £382 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 10 November

Theft of four coats worth £256 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 11 November

Theft of five jackets worth £1,180 from Mountain Warehouse, Bridge Street, Peterborough, on 13 November

Theft of four jackets worth £519.88 from Mountain Warehouse, Bridge Street, on 15 November

Theft of four coats worth £256 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 15 November

Theft of a 43-inch television worth £180 from Currys, Maskew Avenue Retail Park, on 22 November

He must complete a 30-day thinking skills programme, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and has been made subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which states he must not enter Brotherhood Retail Park, Peterborough, Maskew Avenue Retail Park, Peterborough and any Mountain Warehouse store in England and Wales.

PC Megan Curtis, who investigated, said: “Granger has been prolific in his offending recently, which is why we have taken action to get a Criminal Behaviour Order in place.

“Having this order gives us greater powers to manage his offending – if he is found to breach the conditions, this is an arrestable offence and he will be put back before the courts.”