Peterborough thief banned from retail parks after stealing coats worth £3,000 from NEXT and Mountain Warehouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough thief who stole 31 coats worth more than £3,000 from stores in the city has been banned from the city’s retail parks.

Ashley Granger, 35, was arrested in Lincoln Road on the afternoon of 22 November after he was caught stealing a television from Currys in Maskew Avenue Retail Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was chased out of the store by security who detained him nearby until police arrived and arrested him for a total of nine shoplifting offences that he was wanted for.

Ashley Granger

Granger, of Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, appeared at Peterborough Trial Court on Friday (15 December) where he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, after admitting nine offences:

Theft of three coats worth £270 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 24 October

Theft of three coats worth £287 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 6 November

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theft of three coats worth £318 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 7 November

Theft of five coats worth £382 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 10 November

Theft of four coats worth £256 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 11 November

Theft of five jackets worth £1,180 from Mountain Warehouse, Bridge Street, Peterborough, on 13 November

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theft of four jackets worth £519.88 from Mountain Warehouse, Bridge Street, on 15 November

Theft of four coats worth £256 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 15 November

Theft of a 43-inch television worth £180 from Currys, Maskew Avenue Retail Park, on 22 November

He must complete a 30-day thinking skills programme, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and has been made subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which states he must not enter Brotherhood Retail Park, Peterborough, Maskew Avenue Retail Park, Peterborough and any Mountain Warehouse store in England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Megan Curtis, who investigated, said: “Granger has been prolific in his offending recently, which is why we have taken action to get a Criminal Behaviour Order in place.