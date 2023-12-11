Operation Interstellar will be running throughout the festive period in Peterborough as Cambridgeshire Police fight back against prolific shoplifters.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Peterborough are getting tough on shoplifters this Christmas with a dedicated ‘Operation Interstellar, which has already seen over 65 arrests made.

Since the two-month operation was launched last month, 65 arrests have been made across Peterborough for shoplifting offences, with 44 people charged and 12 people sent to prison so far as Cambridgeshire Constabulary has stepped up its presence in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of the operation, approximately 30 officers, both uniformed and plain clothed, will be patrolling the city centre with the aim of deterring potential shoplifters but also arresting offenders and identifying known offenders.

Sergeant Kris Scaddon and Detective Chief Inspector Amerjit Singh QPM.

The crackdown is a joint effort between officers, the force’s street life workers, special constables as well as the 1090 CCTV operators to identify and apprehend offenders but also be a ‘preventative arm’ for retail crime.

Areas of focus in the city also include: Areas of focus also include Serpentine Green, Maskew Avenue, Brotherhood Shopping Park and Ortongate Centre.

Detective Chief Inspector Amerjit Singh QPM, Gold Commander for Operation Interstellar said: “The aim of this operation is to provide enforcement but also to act as a preventative arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking to get suspects linked to shoplifting into custody. We have prolific offenders constantly targeting our business communities that are reducing the confidence of the public.

"Retail crime has cost the country billions of pounds. We are looking to get justice for our victims as this type of crime has a lasting impact on the economy and a ripple effect. Businesses are forced to pass on their costs to the customers and it can also lead to other serious offences if those carrying it out are carrying weapons.

"We want to help keep the public safe and provide the confidence that comes from seeing us around.

"With the Christmas period, there are peaks of criminality and the cost of living crisis also has a significant impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shoplifting has always been a national problem, not just a local one, but Cambridgeshire Constabulary is doing everything it can to reduce serious repetitive crime. Our officers are working really hard in partnership to bring these offenders to justice.”

Police officers have been engaging with businesses in the city in their businesses against crime initiative to work directly with those that are the worst affected by retail crime and a day of action was held on Friday (December 8) as police hunted offenders as well as the ten to 12 known prolific shoplifters that they have identified in the city centre.

Sergeant Kris Scaddon, who was part of the city centre patrols, added: “Acquisitive crime directly affects the consumer as retailers’ losses filter down to the customer in the form of price increases for goods.