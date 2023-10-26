Peterborough shoplifting increases by 48 per cent in the space of 12 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been a large rise in shoplifting in Peterborough over the past 12 months, new figures have revealed.

Data revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that in the year ending in June 2023, there were a total of 1,895 shoplifting offences in Peterborough – up 48 per cent compared to the 1,278 recorded in the previous year.

The number of crimes recorded in Peterborough rose from 23,129 to 24,596 – an increase of 6%.

Violent offences increased by 6%, with sex offences increasing by 9%.

However, there was some good news, with house burglaries falling by two per cent, and drug offences falling by nine per cent.

Today, Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We are committed to tackling crime and associated anti-social behaviour in the city and are conscious of the increase in reports of retail theft.

"We are working with partners and the business community to target suspects and provide reassurance.

“The significant increase in the number of positive outcomes for retail crime this month is testament to this ongoing good work. Visibility, partnership working and a robust investigative response will continue – particularly in light of the upcoming festive period.

“Last week was Safer Business Crime Week and we were out and about engaging with shops across the county about retail crime, handing out posters about what to do if you are a victim, the best way to make contact, when to call 999/101/report online etc.

“The deductions in other areas of crime are the result of working with partners and information from the public, ensuring our resources are deployed to the right locations at the right times.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston urged residents to report all crimes to ensure justice is done. He said: “My Police and Crime Plan focuses on keeping communities safe and ensuring our police officers have the resources they need to tackle crime and remove criminals from our streets,

“While there is an increase in retail crime nationally, I know that here in Cambridgeshire additional resources have been put in to tackling shop thefts – with shared intelligence resulting in repeat offenders being dealt with.

“The good news is that overall neighbourhood crime is down by 30% across our county. There is always more to be done and it is vital that people continue to report crimes so that offenders can be apprehended.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “These crime figures are disappointing despite police numbers in Cambridgeshire being higher now than before.

“It's good to see falls in domestic burglaries, and especially the 9% fall in drug offences, but the 48% increase in shoplifting is very concerning.

“I would like to see a closer relationship between the police and retailers, particularly in terms of the police working with retailers to help prevent shoplifting in the first place.