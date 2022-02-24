Four men charged after wave of ram raids and ATM thefts across Cambridgeshire

Yaxley Co-op on Bentley Avenue after it was ramraided on January 12.

The four were caught following an ATM theft at the Howard Centre in Bedford on Monday evening (February 21).

Since January though, shops in Thorney, Yaxley, Chatteris, Wisbech and Cambridge have all been hit by ram raids and thefts/attempted thefts of ATMs, that have been linked by police.

The men that have been charged are:

- Tony Smith, 22, of Cadwin Field, Willingham, Cambridgeshire, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary, conspiracy to steal and dangerous driving in relation to the offence in Bedford and others across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

- John Mitchell, 20, of Fern Hill Lane, Harlow, Essex, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal in relation to the Bedford offence and others across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

- Alan Smith, 46, of Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick, Bedfordshire, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary in relation to the Bedford offence.

- Samuel Mitchell, 18, of Elizabeth Way, Harlow, Essex, has been charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal.

All four men have been remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on March 23.