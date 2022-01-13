Co-op in Yaxley reopens after ATM theft

The store on Bentley Avenue was targeted by thieves at just after 4am in the morning.

When police arrived at the scene, their van was rammed by the suspect’s Land Rover, leaving a police officer with minor injuries.

Significant damage was also done to a window of the shop as after it was ram raided.

The store remained closed throughout the morning but reopened in the afternoon.

A spokesperson for Central England Co-operative said: “We can confirm that an ATM theft took place at our Yaxley Food Store overnight. No colleagues were on duty at the time.

“The store was closed while investigations took place and the site was made safe, but it has now reopened. We’re giving our full support to the police while they investigate this matter.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police added: “At 4.18am we received reports of another ATM theft in progress at a shop in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley.

“On attendance the police car was rammed by the suspects as they made off, an officer received minor injuries.

“If anyone has any information they should contact us via web-chat or on 101 quoting incident 60 of 12 January.”

Police have linked the theft to a further ATM theft, which took place at around 1am at Old Walsoken Post Office in Kirkgate Street in Wisbech. The same group are believed to have used a JCB low loader to smash into a Post Office and steal the ATM. They have also linked it to further ram raids in Chatteris and Cambridge last week.

