Village shop near Peterborough hit by latest ram-raid in Cambridgeshire

Thorney Food Stores on Wisbech Road, Thorney was ram-raided in the early hours Wednesday morning, at just before 3am.

Much of the shop front was destroyed but that has now been cleared and the shop returned to trading on the same afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene at just after 3am but the suspects had already left the scene. It is not thought that they had not taken anything.

Wreckage outside Thorney Food Stores on Wisbech Road, Thorney.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

The raid is similar to ones that have been carried out in Yaxley, Wisbech, Chatteris and Cambridge over the last month.

Police have said that, despite the raid being similar in nature, it has not been linked to the others in the county at this point.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.05am this morning (January 26) to reports of an attempted break in at a shop in Wisbech Road, Thorney.

“On attendance police found the suspects had left the scene but nothing had been taken.