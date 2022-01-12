Gang steal two ATMs from shops near Peterborough in raids linked to crime spree across Cambridgeshire

An ATM was stolen from a shop on Kirkgate Street, Wisbech.

At just before 1am this morning, thieves stole an ATM from Old Walsoken Post Office in Kirkgate Street in Wisbech. The branch is now temporarily closed.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “There was a ram raid at Old Walsoken Post Office this morning just before 1am. The people who run Post Office branches provide important services to local communities. This type of crime is very traumatic for the retailer and we will be supporting the Police in their efforts. Post Office would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

”The branch is currently temporarily closed. We will be working closely with the Postmaster to restore service as soon as possible. The nearest alternatives branches are Norfolk Street and Wisbech.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspects then fled the scene and are then believed to have headed towards Yaxley.

At just after 4am, police received reports of a second ATM theft, this time from a shop in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley.

When police arrived at the scene, their car was rammed, leaving an officer with minor injuries.

The suspects then fled for a second time.

Police are investigating both incidents and have confirmed they believe them to be linked.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Overnight police were called to two break ins. Firstly, just before 1am this morning (January 12) we received reports of a shop in Kirkgate Street, Wisbech being targeted.

“On attendance the suspects had left the scene with an ATM and an investigation has begun.

“If anyone has any information they should contact us via web-chat or on 101 quoting incident 19 of 12 January.

“Then at 4.18am we received reports of another ATM theft in progress at a shop in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley.

“On attendance the police car was rammed by the suspects as they made off, an officer received minor injuries.

“If anyone has any information they should contact us via web-chat or on 101 quoting incident 60 of 12 January.”

The thefts have also been linked to two further ATM thefts that took place in Park Street, Chatteris on Thursday (January 6) and Milton Road, Cambridge in the early hours of Friday (January 7).