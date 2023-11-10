Extra police on patrol for Peterborough United v Cambridge United derby match
Extra police will be on patrol in Peterborough city centre on Saturday ahead of the Peterborough United v Cambridge United match.
The Cambridgeshire Derby kicks off at noon at the Weston Homes Stadium, and a large crowd is expected for the clash – only the second league match between the two teams to be played in Peterborough for two decades.
The kick off is very close to the time of Armistice Day services in the city centre, which will see more people than usual in Peterborough during the morning.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We have a full policing plan for the match and will have additional resources on duty and people will likely see extra police in the city centre.”
At the last league match between the two teams in Peterborough, there was disorder from both sets of fans, with one young Cambridge United supporter causing significant damage to the stadium by smashing sinks in the away end, causing water leaks in other areas of the building.
A number of Posh fans were given football banning orders as a result of disorder outside the ground, while others were given bans after being caught singing ‘disgusting’ chants about Cambridge fan Simon Dobbin.