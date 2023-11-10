Extra police on patrol for Peterborough United v Cambridge United derby match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Extra police will be on patrol in Peterborough city centre on Saturday ahead of the Peterborough United v Cambridge United match.

The Cambridgeshire Derby kicks off at noon at the Weston Homes Stadium, and a large crowd is expected for the clash – only the second league match between the two teams to be played in Peterborough for two decades.

The kick off is very close to the time of Armistice Day services in the city centre, which will see more people than usual in Peterborough during the morning.

Police and football fans in the city centre before the last league Cambridgeshire derby in Peterborough