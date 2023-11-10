News you can trust since 1948
Extra police on patrol for Peterborough United v Cambridge United derby match

Police say people will see more officers in Peterborough city centre than usual on Saturday ahead of the derby match
By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT
Extra police will be on patrol in Peterborough city centre on Saturday ahead of the Peterborough United v Cambridge United match.

The Cambridgeshire Derby kicks off at noon at the Weston Homes Stadium, and a large crowd is expected for the clash – only the second league match between the two teams to be played in Peterborough for two decades.

The kick off is very close to the time of Armistice Day services in the city centre, which will see more people than usual in Peterborough during the morning.

Police and football fans in the city centre before the last league Cambridgeshire derby in PeterboroughPolice and football fans in the city centre before the last league Cambridgeshire derby in Peterborough
Police and football fans in the city centre before the last league Cambridgeshire derby in Peterborough
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We have a full policing plan for the match and will have additional resources on duty and people will likely see extra police in the city centre.”

At the last league match between the two teams in Peterborough, there was disorder from both sets of fans, with one young Cambridge United supporter causing significant damage to the stadium by smashing sinks in the away end, causing water leaks in other areas of the building.

A number of Posh fans were given football banning orders as a result of disorder outside the ground, while others were given bans after being caught singing ‘disgusting’ chants about Cambridge fan Simon Dobbin.

However, the two teams played in Peterborough in September in the EFL Trophy, and there was far less trouble, with only one arrest being made at the match.