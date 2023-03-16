News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United v Cambridge United: Fans fined after trouble at Cambridgeshire derby

Three Peterborough men ordered to pay hundreds of pounds following clash between Posh and the The U’s

By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Mar 2023, 05:00 GMT- 2 min read

Three Peterborough men have been fined following trouble at the Cambridgeshire derby between Posh and Cambridge United.

A number of people have already been sentenced following disturbances at the match, which took place in October last year. It was the first league match between the two teams for twenty years.

Now three more have been fined for their role in the trouble, after appearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

Police in the city on the day of the match
Michael Johnson, 28, of Hammonds Drive, Fengate, Peterborough admitted using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence. He was fined £692 and must also pay £85 in court costs and a £277 victim surcharge.

Liam Hanlon, 43, of Belsize Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough, appeared at the same court where he admitted using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £333 and must also pay £85 in court costs and a £133 victim surcharge.

Mark Watson, 35, of Woodward Drive, Gunthorpe, Peterborough, appeared at the same court on Wednesday (8 March) where he admitted admitted using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £191 and must also pay £85 in court costs and a £76 victim surcharge.

"There were a small number of fans who chose to behave in a wholly unacceptable way”

Inspector Shish Thind, who is leading the investigation, said: “This has been a lengthy and complex investigation which has involved identifying numerous people, countless interviews and we are now at the stage where we have been able to take next steps in terms of charges, however the investigation is not over yet.“With the support of both clubs, our investigation is progressing and we will take action against anyone identified as committing criminal offences, and will work with clubs to secure banning orders where appropriate.

“The majority of Cambridge United and Peterborough United supporters behaved responsibly at the match, however, there were a small number of fans who chose to behave in a wholly unacceptable way, and this behaviour has been condemned by both clubs.”

In February, a teenage Cambridge fan was banned from football matches for three years after he admitted smashing sinks in the away end at Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium.

Offices and corridors suffered significant flood damage at the stadium, and the youth, who cannot be named, was ordered to pay £1,500 compensation - although the court was told the money will be paid by his mother, at a rate of £200 per month.

To date, 47 people have been identified and interviewed as part of the investigation following the game, and 22 people have been charged.

Seven people are due to appear in court on Friday (17 March) in connection with the match and a further eight on Thursday, 23 March.

Along with criminal charges, a small number of Peterborough fans were criticised for singing ‘disgusting’ songs about a Cambridge fan who died after suffering brain damage.

