One arrest made at Peterborough United v Cambridge United EFL Trophy clash
One person was arrested in connection with trouble at Tuesday night’s Peterborough United v Cambridge United EFL Trophy clash.
Posh won the Cambridgeshire derby 2-0, with 3,687 fans attending the match.
The last time Cambridge United visited Peterborough, in October last year, there were a number of arrests, with several fans given football banning orders as a result of trouble. Last year’s match was the first league derby between the teams for two decades.
Last night’s match was much lower key, but Cambridgeshire Police still had an increased presence in and around the stadium, to try and ensure it went off smoothly.
But an hour before the game kicked off, there was an incident that needed police attention.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “There was a small disorder between two people at about 6pm on Town Bridge. A 43-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody.”