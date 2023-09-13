News you can trust since 1948
One arrest made at Peterborough United v Cambridge United EFL Trophy clash

More than 3,600 fans attended, with just one arrest reported
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
One person was arrested in connection with trouble at Tuesday night’s Peterborough United v Cambridge United EFL Trophy clash.

Posh won the Cambridgeshire derby 2-0, with 3,687 fans attending the match.

The last time Cambridge United visited Peterborough, in October last year, there were a number of arrests, with several fans given football banning orders as a result of trouble. Last year’s match was the first league derby between the teams for two decades.

Police arrested one manPolice arrested one man
Last night’s match was much lower key, but Cambridgeshire Police still had an increased presence in and around the stadium, to try and ensure it went off smoothly.

But an hour before the game kicked off, there was an incident that needed police attention.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “There was a small disorder between two people at about 6pm on Town Bridge. A 43-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody.”