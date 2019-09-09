Ex Peterborough United coach Kit Carson was 'dream maker' - but 'his victims will never get closure' after he killed himself

Michael 'Kit' Carson was described as 'the man who can help dreams come true' during his time at Posh, helping many youngsters become professional footballers - and it was not or nearly twenty years until allegations against the highly thought of coach came to light.

An inquest today found he took his own life on the day he was due to stand trial over a string of child abuse charges

Michael Kit Carson arrives at Cambridge Magistrates' Court

Carson joined Posh in 1993 as youth development officer, and remained at London Road until 2001, when he joined Cambridge United in acrimonious circumstances. He had previously worked at Norwich City, and during his time he worked with a number of stars and internationals, including Chris Sutton, Craig Bellamy, Tim Sherwood and Danny Mills.

The Irishman was one of the most respected youth coaches in the country during career, winning the FA Youth cup with Norwich in 1992/93.

When he joined the club, vice chairman Alf Hand said 'this could be the best signing the club has made in years.'

In 1997, when Carson signed a new five year contract to stay in Peterborough, then manager Barry Fry even labelled the deal as 'the best signing the club will make all summer.'

Carson was highly regarded as a youth coach before the allegations surfaced

In 2000, Mr Fry said: "I don't care if Kit Carson hates my guts, but I do care about the job he does. He's the best in the business at spotting young talent, he's a genius with young footballers.'

But in March last year it was revealed Carson had been charged in connection with a series of offences against young players. Many of the offences were said to have taken place during his time at Peterborough.

Carson, then aged 74, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court in April 2018. The court was told Carson would be pleading not guilty to the charges he faced.

MORE: Former Peterborough United academy director Kit Carson to stand trial over indecent assault charges

The following month he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court, where he confirmed his not guilty pleas. No trial date was set by the court at the time.

He left Posh to join rivals Cambridge United

MORE: Former Peterborough United youth coach denies sex abuse charges

His trial was set to take place on January 7, starting at 10am at Peterborough Crown Court.

But he never made the hearing, after being involved in a car crash at 9.45am in Bottisham. His car collided with a tree, and was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

The following day, the case was officially closed at the court.

MORE: Former Peterborough United youth coach Kit Carson dies in car crash ahead of trial for alleged sexual abuse of young boys

Following Carson's death, Detective Chief Inspector Neil Sloan, from Cambridgeshire police, said 'Carson's victims would never get closure.'

He said: "The victims all took a brave step to come forward. They outlined what happened to them and what impact it had on them. They supported the investigation and had been patient waiting for the court case but now they will not get the closure they wanted in giving their account to the court and having their voice heard."

MORE: Former Peterborough United coach’s victims ‘will not get closure’ after death before sex abuse trial

His inquest was heard at Huntingdon Law Courts today.

MORE: Inquest into death of ex-Peterborough United youth coach killed on day of sex abuse trial to be held

