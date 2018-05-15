Former Peterborough United youth coach denies sex abuse charges

A former Peterborough United youth coach will stand trial in after denying a number of charges of sexually abusing boys.

Michael Carson - better known as Kit Carson - appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (Tuesday) where he faced a total of 12 counts.

Carson, (74), of St Bartholomew’s Court, Cambridge, was academy director at London Road from 1993 to 2001, and also worked for Cambridge United and Norwich City.

He had previously indicated not guilty pleas to all charges at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court last month, and he confirmed all of the pleas in front of Judge David Farrell today.

The court heard Carson faces 11 counts of indecent assault on boys - with eight said to have occurred in Peterborough or Eye, one in a Liverpool hotel, and two in unidentified locations. The offences are said to have taken place between 1978 and 2000. Four are charged as indecent assault of a boy aged under 16 while seven are charged as indecent assault of a boy aged under 14.

He also faces one count of causing or inciting a boy aged 13 to engage in sexual activity in Cambridge at some point between 2008 and 2009. The court heard the charges are alleged to have taken place while Carson was a football coach.