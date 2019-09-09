Inquest into death of ex-Peterborough United youth coach killed on day of sex abuse trial to be held

The inquest of a former Peterborough United youth coach who was killed in a car crash on the day he was due to stand trial over child sex allegations will take place today.

Michael ‘Kit’ Carson was due to face 12 counts of indecent assault and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity at a Peterborough Crown Court trial on Monday, January 7. However, Carson died in a car crash on the A303 at Bottisham at 9.45am. His trial was due to start in Peterborough. Carson’s car - the only vehicle involved in the incident - hit a tree, and he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

RTC scene of Kit Carson fatal accident near Bottesham EMN-190801-184137009

The offences were alleged to have happened between 1978 and 2009, and involved 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16. Nine of the offences were said to have taken place in the Peterborough area.

Carson, who was the academy director at London Road between 1993 and 2001, denied the charges against him.

The inquest is due to take place at the Huntingdon law courts today (Monday).