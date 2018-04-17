Former Peterborough United academy director Kit Carson to stand trial over indecent assault charges

A former Posh youth coach has denied indecently assaulting young boys.

Michael Carson - better known as Kit Carson - appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today, where he faced a total of 12 counts.

Kit Carson outside Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.

Carson (74) of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge, wore a dark suit, blue shirt and blue patterned tie at the short hearing.

He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, and to tell the court his nationality is Irish, standing at the front of the wood panelled dock.

His solicitor indicated Carson would be pleading not guilty to all counts against him, before the defendant himself confirmed to the clerk of the court he would be denying all the charges he faces.

The court heard Carson faces 11 counts of indecent assault on boys - with eight said to have occurred in Peterborough or Eye, one in a Liverpool hotel, and two in unidentified locations. The offences are said to have taken place between 1978 and 2000. Four are charged as indecent assault of a boy aged under 16 while seven are charged as indecent assault of a boy aged under 14.

He also faces one count of causing or inciting a boy aged 13 to engage in sexual activity in Cambridge at some point between 2008 and 2009.

The court heard the charges are alleged to have taken place while Carson was a football coach.

Carson, who was academy director at London Road from 1993 to 2001, also worked for Cambridge United and Norwich City.

Chair Magistrate Philip Peacock adjourned the case and said it was too serious to be heard by magistrates.

He said: "Your not guilty pleas have been entered on the court register and your case will be heard at Peterborough Crown Court on May 15."

Carson was granted bail until the next hearing.