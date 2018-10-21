Everything we know so far about Peterborough murder investigation

Have your say

Police have today, Sunday, launched a murder investigation - here's everything we know so far:

* The incident took place in Oakdale Avenue in Peterborough

The scene in Oakdale Avenue this morning. Photo: David Lowndes

* Police were called at 7.10am today, Sunday, October 21

* A man in his 20s was found dead in a parked car



* He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

* An 18-year-old woman from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder

* She is currently at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

The scene in Oakdale Avenue this morning. Photo: Terry Harris

* Officers have this morning been given an extra 12 hours to question the woman and she remains at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

* A 19-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested at 11.10pm on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

* A post-mortem to establish the cause of death is due to take place at Peterborough City Hospital this morning.

* The man, named to the Peterborough Telegraph locally as a 23-year-old man of Eastern European descent, is still to be formally identified.

* Residents in Oakdale Avenue described the scene as like "something out of a horror movie"



* Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop wants to hear from anyone who saw or heard any disturbance in the Oakdale Avenue area between 5am and 7am today.

* Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 93 of 21 October or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

* Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

